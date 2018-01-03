'He was an inspiration': Grandma of teen accidentally killed by friend speaks out

Jacob Rowe was accidentally shot and killed by his teenage friend. (Photo: Annette Remmert)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A grandmother in Glendale is grieving the tragic and sudden loss of her grandson. Jacob Rowe, 15, was accidentally shot and killed by his teenage friend right before Christmas.

Annette Remmert, Jacob's grandmother, said Dec. 19, 2017 started as a typical day for her. She was cooking while her grandson hung out with a friend after school. Then, she got the call.

"She said Jacob had been shot," recalled Remmert.

Glendale Police released the 911 tapes from the incident.

"I shot my friend," said the caller.

"Was it accidental?" said the dispatcher.

"Yes," he responded.

Jacob's 15-year-old friend frantically called police after accidentally shooting Jacob in the head.

"I got you. I got you buddy. OK. I love you," said the caller.

Medics rushed Jacob to the hospital but doctors couldn't save him.

"We went back and saw Jacob," said his grandmother. "It was just a horrifying, horrifying thing to see that little baby there with no more life."

Jacob was a sophomore at Mountain Ridge High School.

"Jacob was really a joy to be around. He was an inspiration. He was very caring. He loved all of his friends," said Remmert.

Police think Jacob and one of his friends were playing a game with the gun.

"Apparently they were playing how to take it away from each other. Disarm each other," said Remmert.

His grandma, who he lived with, said she didn't have guns in the house and guns were never a part of their family's life.

"We're still not clear where the gun came from," she said.

That's why she never thought to teach Jacob gun safety. Her hope in sharing her painful story is that something like this never happens again.

"I urge everyone out there, whether they have a gun or they don't, whether they believe in a gun or whether they do not, to teach their children safety," said Remmert.

Jacob Rowe's funeral is this Saturday at the Calvary Community Church in Glendale. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the cost of the funeral.

