Hazmat crews called to Glendale school after student sets off fire extinguisher

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Hazmat crews were dispatched to a Glendale elementary school Friday morning after, Glendale Elementary School District officials said, a student set off a fire extinguisher in a class room.

According to district officials, a teacher at Don Mensendick School near 67th and Missouri avenues, took the students who were exposed to the spray to the school's nurse.

The nurse contacted poison control and was advised to call emergency medical personnel.

Aerial footage showed at least three ambulances were at the school with Glendale firefighters.

