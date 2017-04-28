KPNX
Have unused medicine at home? Safely dispose of it this Saturday

You can get rid of prescription drugs for safe disposal on Saturday. Check the story for a complete list of locations.

12 News , KPNX 6:34 PM. MST April 28, 2017

PHOENIX - It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinets.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, when people can safely dispose of expired or unused medication.

Drop-off locations run by the DEA will accept medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous.

You can find nearby collection sites at this link or by calling 1-800-882-9539.

The Drug Enforcement Agency cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.

Last May, the DEA reported collecting about 447 tons of unwanted medications nationwide, setting a record for the program.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


