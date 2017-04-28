Have unused medicine at home? Safely dispose of it this Saturday

NC doctor charge in prescription drug fraud (Photo: Stock)

PHOENIX - It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinets.

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, when people can safely dispose of expired or unused medication.

Drop-off locations run by the DEA will accept medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous.

You can find nearby collection sites at this link or by calling 1-800-882-9539.

RELATED: Is it safe to take expired medication?

The Drug Enforcement Agency cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.

Last May, the DEA reported collecting about 447 tons of unwanted medications nationwide, setting a record for the program.

© 2017 KPNX-TV