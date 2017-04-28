Harry Styles coming to Phoenix on world tour

Recording artist Harry Styles performs onstage during. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - We can already hear the screams of One Direction fans in the Valley.

Harry Styles is coming to Phoenix -- by himself it appears.

To accompany the release of his self-titled solo debut album, the One Direction singer announced he'd be going on tour.

"SEE.YOU .SOON" Styles tweeted out with a photo showing tour dates and stops.

The tour starts in September in San Francisco and ends in Tokyo in December with stops all over the world in between.

Styles' tour hits Comerica Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 14.

For more information and tickets, visit his website.

