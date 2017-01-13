'Halal Guys' announces grand opening for Tempe location

One of New York City’s most popular street foods will be in Tempe by the end of January.
The Halal Guys -- famous for its gyro sandwiches, chicken-and-rice platters and that delicious white sauce -- will officially open its brick-and-mortar store in Tempe on Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.
The first Arizona location will open at 1015 S. Rural Road near Arizona State University.
RELATED: New York City's famous food cart 'Halal Guys' coming to Tempe
According to a release, the first 100 guests in line on Jan. 27 will get a free T-shirt.
The Tempe location is also hiring for all positions, according to a post on The Halal Guys Arizona Instagram.
For more information on available positions, visit their website.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs