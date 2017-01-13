'Halal Guys' announces grand opening for Tempe location

Display of food from The Halal Guys. (Photo: Halal Guys)

One of New York City’s most popular street foods will be in Tempe by the end of January.

The Halal Guys -- famous for its gyro sandwiches, chicken-and-rice platters and that delicious white sauce -- will officially open its brick-and-mortar store in Tempe on Friday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

The first Arizona location will open at 1015 S. Rural Road near Arizona State University.

According to a release, the first 100 guests in line on Jan. 27 will get a free T-shirt.

The Tempe location is also hiring for all positions, according to a post on The Halal Guys Arizona Instagram.

For more information on available positions, visit their website.

