Gunman on the loose after 4 people shot in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after being shot in an El Mirage home Tuesday night.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were shining flashlights in dark yards and scanning the neighborhood for evidence that may lead them to the suspect.

Authorities say everything happened in a home near Grand Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Police say two men and two women were shot. As of Tuesday night, police say all of the victims were conscious and alert when they were taken to the hospital.

Investigators don't know what led up to the shooting or if the gunman knew the victims. Tuesday night, authorities say the suspect ran off and there are conflicting witness statements. Because of this, police say there is no suspect description to share at this time.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact El Mirage police at 623-500-3000.

