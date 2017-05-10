Growing memorial honors slain Goodyear teacher

A memorial for Jennifer Eckert, a teacher at Trivium Prep, who was found dead May 7, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A memorial in honor of Jennifer Eckert is growing inside the hallway of Trivium Prep in Goodyear after a beloved teacher was found shot to death inside her home on Sunday.

"We want to remember her and we want to remember her as being this genuine, unique, amazing, funny, gifted teacher who gave abundantly to us," said Heidi Vasiloff, the headmaster at Trivium Prep.

Kenneth Eckert, the woman's 49-year-old husband, has been arrested in connection to the incident. Authorities say the woman was shot in the back of her head while lying in bed.

RELATED: Students, neighbors mourn Valley teacher allegedly killed by husband

The teacher lovingly remembered as Ms. Eckert taught Latin for four years at the school and also served as the school's dean of students.

"She was one of the best role models I’ve ever known," said Dara Johnson, an 11th-grade student. "She really loved fostering the togetherness and unity of the community here."

Dozens of flowers and cards have been left on a table, many thanking Ms. Eckert for her dedication as a teacher and mentor.

The school says the flowers and cards will be passed on to the woman's family and a private memorial service is planned at the school on Friday evening.

© 2017 KPNX-TV