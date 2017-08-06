Grandson finds 85-year-old grandfather face down in pool

SURPRISE, Ariz. - An 85-year-old man was found face down in a pool this morning by his grandson, the Surprise Fire-Medical Department said.

SFMD said the man was cleaning his pool and suffered a "medical event."

The 85-year-old was last seen the night before, SFMD said. The grandson pulled his grandfather out of the pool. When SFMD arrived the man was pulseless and not breathing.

The Surprise Police Department is now investigating.

