Grand jury indicts Phoenix man on terrorism-related charges

PHOENIX - An Arizona grand jury has indicted Derrick Thompson, 30, on charges related to supporting the criminal activities of ISIS.

Thompson, a.k.a. Abu Talib Al-Amriki, was arrested after investigators say they obtained Thompson's search history from Google through a court order.

That history allegedly revealed searches for martyrdom, Midnight Mass and hundreds of searches for guns, ammunition and silencers.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich made the announcement Friday. The indictment alleges that, from January, 2015 to December, 2016, Thompson solicited, incited, or induced others to promote or further the criminal objectives of ISIS.

He also faces charges for allegedly attempting to possess a deadly weapon while being a prohibited possessor.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force Phoenix Field Office, Brnovich's office said.

