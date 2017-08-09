Grand Canyon wins international holiday with adorable mountain lion photo

Mountain lion kitten photo posted to the Grand Canyon National Park Facebook page. (Photo: NPS photo by Grand Canyon SRM)

With International Cat Day behind us -- the remnants of yesterday's flood of furry feline photos are still popping up on social media.

And although you're cat photos are quite adorable (we checked), the Grand Canyon National Park might have shared the cutest one.

"Puma or mountain lion kittens are born spotted, with blue eyes & rings on their tails," the park wrote on Facebook.

The photo shows a bright, blue-eyed mountain lion kitten with an wide-open mouth and its paws in the air. We're assuming the little one was excited to celebrate its own holiday.

The adorable photo has over a thousand shares and two thousand reactions since its posting Tuesday.

It's absolutely purrr-fect.

