Grand Canyon University students move in on campus

Eleven thousand students will move into the GCU dormitories this week.

Bryan West, KPNX 12:15 PM. MST August 22, 2017

PHOENIX - Grand Canyon University is packed with purple pride and fresh faces.

The campus is moving 11,000 students into the dorm all week. 

In total, the university will teach a record 19,000 students this year. Seven thousand are incoming freshmen.

Tuesday morning, hundreds of volunteers and upperclassmen helped the new students carry bags and boxes to their rooms.

The annual event is called the Luggage Lug.

