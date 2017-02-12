Grand Avenue reopens in Surprise following wrong-way collision

(Photo: Berezko/Thinkstock)

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Grand Avenue has been opened after a crash in Surprise Sunday morning.

The Department of Public Safety said US-60 is closed near RH Johnson following a wrong-way head-on collision.

Just after 6:30 a.m., DPS responded to reports of a dark colored SUV driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

That car collided head-on with a another vehicle.

It is unknown if anyone involved in the collision is injured.

All lanes of US-60 westbound are closed at Meeker Boulevard.

Eastbound lanes are closed at RH Johnson.

Impairment is not considered a factor, according to DPS.

