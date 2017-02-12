Grand Avenue closed in Surprise following wrong-way collision

SURPRISE, Ariz. - The Department of Public Safety said US-60 is closed near RH Johnson following a wrong-way head-on collision in Surprise Sunday morning.
Just after 6:30 a.m., DPS responded to reports of a dark colored SUV driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.
That car collided head-on with a another vehicle.
It is unknown if anyone involved in the collision is injured.
All lanes of US-60 westbound are closed at Meeker Boulevard.
Eastbound lanes are closed at RH Johnson.
Impairment is not considered a factor, according to DPS.
