Grab the swimsuit and sunscreen! Salt River Tubing open for 2017 season

Salt River tubing opens May 1 for the summer and is located at Tonto National Forest.

12 News , KPNX 11:36 AM. MST May 01, 2017

Looking for a way to cool off? Salt River Tubing is officially open for business -- just in time for what could be one of the hottest weeks so far for 2017.

Salt River Tubing launched its 2017 season Monday, May 1, at 9 a.m.

The floating festivities will be open seven days a week through the summer from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. The last bus pickup is at 6:30 p.m. while the latest tube rental is at 1 p.m.

 

Who's ready to Splash into Summer? Starting today we are officially OPEN 7 days a week!

A post shared by Salt River Tubing (@saltrivertubing) on

 

The cost is $17 per person or tube and parking is free.

For more information, visit the Salt River Tubing website.

