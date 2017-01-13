Gov. Doug Ducey to release budget proposal

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey delivers State of the State speech (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey is set to release his budget proposal as he puts firm numbers behind policies he outlined in this week's State of the State address.

The budget to be revealed Friday and is expected to pump new cash into K-12 schools.

Just how much the governor commits to new education spending is being closely watched. He rolled out 15 new or expanded education initiatives in Monday's address to the Legislature.

They included teacher raises, bonuses for teacher that commit to low-income schools and expanding all-day kindergarten.

Ducey isn't expected to have a lot of free cash, with the state surplus for next year expected to be less than $50 million.

The governor's office plans to live stream the 2 p.m. release. The website is www.azgovernor.gov/budget.

