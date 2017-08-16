Goodyear police: 21-year-old man arrested after shooting estranged mother

The Goodyear Police Department said a 21-year-old man was arrested after shooting his estranged mother early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Goodyear Police Department)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Goodyear Police Department said a 21-year-old man was arrested after shooting his estranged mother early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call from the mother who reported being shot, according to Goodyear PD. Officers arrived to the scene near 152nd Avenue and Pierson Street around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Two other occupants of the residence were present at the time of the shooting, and the suspect was not immediately located. Goodyear SWAT and K9 units cleared the home and set a perimeter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Goodyear PD said.

The son, Gabriel Anthony Torres, was later arrested and booked into the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix. He is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary in the first degree, police said. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

© 2017 KPNX-TV