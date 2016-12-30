Goodyear man wants to gain weight for New Year's resolution

Two years ago, David Carattini could not do a single pushup. Now he's lost 160 pounds and is aiming to compete as a bodybuilder. (Photo: 12 News)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Two years ago, David Carattini could not do a single pushup. Out of shape would have been an understatement for a man who weighed more than 350 pounds and would be out of breath going up the stairs in his home.

So why would this same man have the New Year's resolution of gaining weight?

That's because he's already lost more than 160 pounds since starting on an inspiring weight-loss journey.

"I remember one time I went to go get a pizza when I was in my high 300s. [Someone said], 'Look how fat that guy is.' I pretended not to hear it, but I did, and it crushed me," said Carattini, recalling how his physical health also caused emotional turmoil. "Whenever I heard somebody laugh, I always assumed they were laughing at me."

He tried all the diets, and underwent gastric bypass surgery. The weight always crept back until he found the right balance, and allowing himself to eat some of the not-so-healthy foods that many of us enjoy (in moderation).

"When I would diet in the past, like addicts seem to do, I'd say 'I could never have a candy bar again'. I don't think we're strong enough to do that," said Carattini, adding he follows an 80/20 ratio of healthy to junk foods. "The funny thing is I look forward to getting back on my plan, because I feel better."

By monitoring his food intake, and getting in lots of exercise with the help of coaches, he's been able to lose the weight and keep it off.

In fact, his New Year's Resolution now is to gain some of the weight back.

"Gaining weight used to terrify me," he said, "because that was always a bad thing."

He wants more healthy muscle weight and less body fat, hoping to help trim some of the loose skin left over from his time as a larger man.

But throughout his journey, he's proven to himself -- and to others -- that it's not impossible.

"I think the funniest thing for me was thinking, 'I can do this!' You look at other guys and I go, 'I could never look like that.' And I look at my own pictures, like 'You know, I look pretty close to that! Not bad.' Just make small and simple changes," he said.

Carattini's goal to gain back the 20 pounds will take the better part of a year. He wants to weigh 210 pounds and have 8-10 percent body fat to later compete in bodybuilding competition.

