Goodyear man accused of using stun gun to discipline 11-year-old son

Darryl D. Ingram booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – Darryl Ingram, 49, was arrested and booked into 4th Avenue Jail, police say, for allegedly using a stun gun on his 11-year-old son.

According to Goodyear police, he was arrested April 21 after his son told his school bus driver about the alleged abuse. The bus driver reported the information to school officials who contacted police.

Ingram was booked into jail on an aggravated assault and a vulnerable child abuse charge.

Police say he has since been released from jail.

The case, according to police, has been turned over to the Department of Child Services and Office of Child Welfare Investigations for further investigation.

