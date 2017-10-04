Goodyear CVS employee allegedly stole $100,000 in diabetic test strips

According to police, Kemple had worked at CVS for 9 years. He is facing charges of theft, trafficking stolen property and fraudulent schemes. (Photo: Goodyear Police Department)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Goodyear Police Department said officers arrested a CVS employee Tuesday who allegedly stole $100,000 in diabetic test strips.

CVS Pharmacy's Loss Prevention department conducted its own investigation and determined that over the last seven months, 29-year-old Robert Kemple ordered diabetic test strips and stole them from the store once they were shipped. Kemple admitted to selling the test strips to online companies at reduced prices.

According to police, Kemple had worked at CVS for 9 years. He is facing charges of theft, trafficking stolen property and fraudulent schemes.

