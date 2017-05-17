Glendale teen's choice: Yale, Georgetown or Princeton?

A look at all of Henry's acceptance letters and major awards.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A high school student has an enormous decision to make after getting accepted to a number of prestigious universities.

Henry Rosas, a senior at North Pointe Preparatory, received admissions letters to Yale, Princeton, Brown, NYU, USC, Georgetown, Pomona and George Washington University.

"It’s a great feeling," he said, "but it’s one that I take careful pride in, because I know that not everyone had this opportunity that worked hard for it."

Humble and sincere, he thumbed through all the letters. The hard work paid off, a hard decision now to make.

"All of the challenges and the late nights with no sleep and the long shifts and having two jobs," he said, "It’s just worth it."

So what's on his resume besides golden test scores and a valedictorian GPA?

• He works as a Starbucks barista.

• He interns with Congressman Ruben Gallego.

• On the weekend, he conducts casework in his community.

• He is also one of two Arizona students who was chosen to head to Washington, D.C. and participate in the Senate Youth Program.

• He is the son of two Mexican immigrants and will be the first in his family to go to college.

Where is he planning to go?

"Yale," he said.

