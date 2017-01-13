Glendale police seeking man in connection to vacant house homicide

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Detectives are asking for public's help in locating 30-year-old Jose Luis Venegas Carmona after a man's body was found in a vacant Glendale home Thursday evening.
Glendale police said they were investigating the man's death as a homicide due to suspicious circumstances and evidence at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as a 42-year-old Hispanic man. The cause of death is still unknown.
Officers responded to the house at 7100 W Sierra Vista due to the report of "unknown trouble."
Anyone with information about Carmona are asked to contact Glendale police at (623) 930-3000 or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.
