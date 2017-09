Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police found a woman shot dead near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Friday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 7:45 p.m. and found the woman, believed to be in her mid 50s.

They did not find a suspect on the scene.

Police are still investigating.

