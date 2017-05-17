Glendale PD: Man in mask threatened kids with ax

A Guy Fawkes mask and an ax found by Glendale PD May 17, 2017. (Photo: Glendale PD)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man wearing a mask threatened minors in Glendale with an ax Wednesday afternoon, according to police, who are still searching for him.

Police received a call around 1:45 p.m. saying a man in a clown mask with an ax was threatening people near 67th and Glendale avenues.

Police searched the area but weren't able to find the man.

They found the mask and ax in a nearby field during the search, sharing photos of them on social media in hopes of finding the culprit.

It appears the mask is a Guy Fawkes mask rather than a clown mask.

