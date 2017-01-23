Glendale PD looking for suspect in random stabbing

The suspect in a Jan. 22, 2017 Glendale stabbing. (Photo: Surveillance footage via Glendale PD)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect in an apparently random stabbing in Glendale Friday night.

The victim is in critical condition at a Phoenix-area hospital.

He had been stabbed multiple times by a suspect with a large knife near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

The victim was standing outside his car when the suspect approached him and attacked him, police said, before leaving the area, possibly in a red four-door vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with a buzz cut and light hair. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a picture of a woman on it.

If you have any information about the attack or think you may know the suspect, call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

