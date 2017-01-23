Glendale PD looking for suspect in random stabbing

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect in an apparently random stabbing in Glendale Friday night.
The victim is in critical condition at a Phoenix-area hospital.
He had been stabbed multiple times by a suspect with a large knife near 43rd and Glendale avenues.
The victim was standing outside his car when the suspect approached him and attacked him, police said, before leaving the area, possibly in a red four-door vehicle.
The suspect is described as a white man who is about 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with a buzz cut and light hair. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a picture of a woman on it.
If you have any information about the attack or think you may know the suspect, call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).
