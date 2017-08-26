Glendale PD: 5-year-old boy was left on bus while at day care

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 5-year-old boy was treated for non-life threatening injuries after he was found asleep, left on a bus Friday, Glendale Police Department said.

The boy's mother called the police around 6 p.m. Friday when she went to pick him up from a day care facility near 43rd and Peoria avenues and her son wasn't there.

The day care staff checked the bus where the boy was found asleep in the last row of seats.

There are no charges at this time, as an investigation is ongoing, Glendale PD said.

