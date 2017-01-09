Glendale man shoots father dead after fight between parents

William Carroll (left) was shot dead by his son, Joseph Langenbach (right) Jan. 8, 2017 during an argument with Langenbach's mother. (Photos: Glendale PD)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday night after police say his adult son shot him at their home during an argument between his parents.

William Carroll, 53, was killed in the shooting. His son, 22-year-old Joseph Langenbach, was arrested and interviewed after calling 911.

Police determined through interviews that Carroll and Langenbach's mother were arguing at the home, and Carroll showed a firearm. Langenbach responded by shooting him.

Longenbach was released from police custody.

Police said the case has been turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

