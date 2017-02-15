Glendale car accident sends man to hospital

Glendale police say a car hit the back of a truck, knocking off two wheels, one wheel still on its axle, about 10 p.m., Feb. 14, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A bad wreck between a semi truck and a car shut down Glendale Avenue between 99th Avenue and Glen Harbor Boulevard late Tuesday.

At 10 p.m., a semi truck driver was turning left from New River Road to head eastbound on Glendale Avenue, investigators say. He went into the center lane and was waiting to merge into traffic when a car heading westbound swerved and hit the back of the truck knocking off two wheels, one wheel still on its axle.

According to Glendale police, the driver of the small car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi-truck driver did not have any serious injuries.

