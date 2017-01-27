Girlfriend of Phoenix teen killed in burglary calls him a hero

Seth King and his girlfriend (Photo: Courtney)

PHOENIX - In an exclusive interview with 12 News, the girlfriend of a teenager shot to death called her boyfriend a hero.

Seth King was just 18 years old. Police said he paid the ultimate price while trying to stop burglars in his neighborhood.

The hunt was on Friday night for the suspects linked to King's murder. Meanwhile, reality is sinking in for his loved ones.

"Just… why…”

Holding back tears, Seth’s 18-year old girlfriend, Courtney, tried to come to terms with losing him.

“His family called me late at night. They were really emotionally wrecked. They just told me that he was in a shooting and I didn’t really grasp it at first and then it just hit me," she said.

Police said Seth, armed with a pellet handgun, confronted two burglary suspects while outside of a neighbor's house.

“There was noises coming from the garage and he had to go out there and see what was going on," she said.

One of the suspects shot King before leaving in a four-door Mitsubishi-style car with tinted windows.

"I mean, it would have been nice to say goodbye," Courtney said. She said Seth was going to school and working for a pool company. He planned to become a welder one day.

“He was really down to earth," she said. "He was a people person. He could talk to anyone.”

“I mean even if he didn’t know you, he would be there for you.”

She shared a video she recently recorded showing Seth helping a homeless woman.

“She started crying and it made her day," Courtney said. “He wants to help everyone he can.”

"He didn’t deserve that at all," his girlfriend said. “He was a hero.”

Courtney is hoping police are able to track down whoever is responsible for his murder.

“I just hope they do catch them. I’m sure that would put everybody at ease," she said.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects, call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

There will be a BBQ and balloon release in memory of Seth at Paradise Valley Park off of 40th Street and Union Hills Drive Saturday. It will take place from 4:30-8 pm.

To donate toward Seth's memorial: https://www.gofundme.com/help-in-funeral-expnesees

(© 2017 KPNX)