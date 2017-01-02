Girl, 6, injured in Phoenix Christmas tree fire

A Phoenix family's home near 15th and Peoria avenues was badly damaged after a Christmas-tree fire, Jan. 2, 2017. (Photo: Capt. Aaron Ernsberger, Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - The inside of the single-story house near Peoria and 15th avenues is a charred mess after a candle ignited the family Christmas tree Monday morning.

Authorities say it was home to three adults and two kids.

“It was really intense inside. Feel that heat wave,” said Alberto Cruz. “I was sleeping. I pretty much heard my nephew and niece just screaming 'The house is on fire.'”

Cruz was taking care of the two kids -- a 5-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl -- while their mother worked the early shift. Cruz was able to get the kids and two dogs out safely with only seconds to spare.

The young girl was transported for burns to her hands and feet. She's expected to be fine.

Reda Bigler, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department, said dried-out Christmas trees are flammable and present particular issues when it comes to fires.

“When we watch some of these demonstrations with dried Christmas trees, they ignite really quick. They catch all of our furniture on fire -- lot of toxins in there," said Bigler. "They quickly made it out of the house before we knew if those smoke detectors went off."

Sadly, this tragedy doubles the family's pain. A month ago, the children lost their father and husband to a heart condition. The candle that started the fire was lit in his honor.

“It's hard, yeah. Especially, that happens, (then) this happens,” said Cruz.

The house is a loss. The Red Cross is helping the family find shelter.

The fire has been ruled an accident.

The Phoenix Fire Department is urging residents to recycle their real Christmas trees now.

Fire experts say even though the tree might be getting water after weeks of being inside, heat in the house or sun coming through the windows will still dry the tree out.

