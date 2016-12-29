Girl, 2 pulled from Phoenix pool, has pulse at hospital

Firefighters responded to a home in a neighborhood near 20th Street and Bethany Home Road after a 2- or 3-year-old child was pulled from the backyard swimming pool, Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Firefighters responded to a home in a neighborhood near 20th Street and Bethany Home Road Thursday after a 2-year-old girl was pulled from the backyard swimming pool.

The father was performing CPR when crews arrived.

The child was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

According to Phoenix fire officials, she has a pulse.

Fire officials said they believe the cold water in the pool helped her chances of survival.

