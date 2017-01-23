Gilbert Rd. closed from Thomas Rd. to Beeline Highway due to flooding

Flooding forced officials to close Gilbert Road between Thomas Road and Beeline Highway on Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Gilbert Road is closed in both directions between Thomas Road and Beeline Highway early Monday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, the closure is due to flooding.

The flooding is believed to be a result of recent rains causing the Salt River to overflow.

McKellips Road is also closed between the Loop 202 and Alma School Road for the same reason.

Country Club is an alternate route.

SRP says they haven't seen dams fill up like this since 2010 and it could be great for the drought.

Officials say we could see closures like this off and on throughout the winter if the storms continue.

MCDOT did not give an estimated time for reopening.

