Gilbert PD exchanges sidearms for sonnets on Valentine's Day

Even the Gilbert Police Department can't help but get a little romantic on Valentine's Day. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Today is Valentine's Day and people around the Valley are cranking up the romance.

Even the men and women of the Gilbert Police Department.

In a post to the department's Facebook page, a police officer reminds residents about staying safe and obeying the law. But this isn't your normal PSA.

In honor of today's holiday, the department busted out their best Shakespeare impression with a little poem to get their message across.

Since its posting, the photo has received more than 500 likes and 100 shares.

