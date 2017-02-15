Gilbert Junior HS softball coach arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

Jael Cerda booking photo. (Photo: Gilbert Police Department)

GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert police say they arrested 23-year-old Jael Cerda, a Gilbert Junior High School employee, on Tuesday for sexual abuse and two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Cerda, who is not a teacher but a softball coach at the school, allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old female student, according to police.

Police say there's no information showing other students were involved and no evidence to indicate any of the alleged sexual activity occurred during school hours or on school property.

According to police, the girl's parents and school staff were the ones who contacted law enforcement.

(© 2017 KPNX)