Gilbert High School marching band kicks off jam-packed season

Gilbert Tiger Pride Marching Band. (Photo: 12 News)

Gilbert High School football team takes on Campo Verde at 7 p.m. and the momentum is building around the upcoming football season.

The Gilbert Tiger Pride Marching Band is coming off a fourth place finish at the 2016 state championships.

In October, they're hosting the Gilbert Marching Invitational, where 30 bands are coming together at Tiger Stadium to perform. Around 2,500 people are expected to attend.

And in November, they're traveling to Hawaii to march in the Waikiki Holiday Parade.

Band Director Ron Andre graduated from Arizona State University and, before moving to Gilbert, directed the Mesquite High School band for 14 years.

He's also highly sought after as a music arranger, drill designer and show consultant for various marching bands around Phoenix.

Upcoming events:

Saturday, September 16 at 5 p.m.

Hawaiian Luau, Auction, and Authentic Luau Show with dancers and fire knife dancing.

Saturday, October 7th at 11 a.m.

Gilbert Marching Invitational

Thirty bands will be coming together at Tiger Stadium to perform.

For more information, go to the band's website tigerpride.org.

© 2017 KPNX-TV