Gilbert firefighter shares special bond with 12-year-old boy

Gilbert firefighter, Mase, and Logan share a special bond. (Photo: Town of Gilbert)

Five years ago 12-year-old Logan came down with strep throat.

Mase, a Gilbert firefighter, broke his ankle 11 weeks into the 12-week-long academy.

Their lives would never be the same.

According to Logan's mom, in a video for the #GilbertKindness campaign, Logan went into septic shock and spent six and a half months in a hospital. He lost his right lower leg, a couple of fingers, his right eye and had skin grafting all over his body.

After the "really bad" break, Mase rehabbed and lived with it for five years. But after those years, the pain became too much and he elected to cut it off.

Their prosthetics would eventually lead to a meeting between the two.

"I'd say he's awesome, nice and kind," Logan says in the #GilbertKindness video.

But their special bond goes beyond just a simple friendship. You could call their meeting life-changing.

The designer behind a special prosthetic foot was asked to donate a few feet to first responders. Mase instead donated his to Logan, who thanked his firefighter friend by donating one back.

"I think it's great for Logan to have a mentor, or you know, person that can kind of look up to, that is also a below-the-knee amputee," Logan's mom said in the video, "and just kind of see the things that he can do and the things that he does for others as well."

Watch the full video from Gilbert Digital below:

© 2017 KPNX-TV