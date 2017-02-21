Gilbert family has a familiar connection with 'This Is Us'

Derek, Nathan, Julie and Logan (Photo: Julie Chase)

GILBERT, Ariz. - Many viewers love, laugh, and cry over NBC's hit drama "This Is Us." Julie Chase is one of them.

Chase feels like the show is definitely relatable. Part of the reason why is because she and her husband Derek adopted two African-American children.

The emotional journey of adoption began when Derek was diagnosed with cancer. Julie tried for a year and a half to get pregnant through artificial insemination.

"It didn't work for us, it was an emotional roller coaster," she said.

That's when they decided to turn to adoption.

They reached out to AASK- Aid to Adoption of Special Kids. The only stipulation they had: the child had to be healthy.

Six months later, they got the news they had been waiting for.

"I got the call from our worker, I pulled off the road and I called Derek and I gave him all the details, and I think we both went, 'hmm, we're gonna have a black baby, okay, when do we pick him up?' it was like that!" Julie said,

Two years later, they decided to adopt again. This time, they added another stipulation.

"We want to adopt an African-American child because we wanted Nathan to have a black sibling, so he wasn’t alone in the family with that."

Logan was adopted when she was just 8 days old.

Overall, this interracial family hasn't encountered much racism. But they have had a few challenges.

"Sometimes it makes me feel uncomfortable because I don't think it's wrong. My parents are very loving and I love them and they love me. And they treat me good. So I don't feel as if it's wrong. But some people view it that way," said Logan.

"I'd have friends and they'd meet my parents, and they'd be like- what happened? Yeah, I'm adopted and I'd explain it to them. And they'd ask me questions because they're not really sure what to think. And I was like- no it's normal. It's not a big deal," said Nathan.

But Julie and Derek always made sure their kids knew their culture and heritage.

"We worked really hard when they were little, you know the books we read, the author, we would always go to the Martin Luther King parade, we would go to the June 10th celebrations," said Julie.

For Julie and Derek, adoption is another way to build a family.

"There's so much more what we got from Nathan and Logan than we gave them," said Derek.

Julie has now been on the board of directors at AASK for 15 years, and she has been the board chair for 4 years.

"We're all just people and there's a lot of ways to build a family and adoption is just one of them," she said.

