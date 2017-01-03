Gila County officials find body in Salt River Canyon near Globe

Arizona news (Photo: 12 News)

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) - Gila County authorities say a body has been recovered from the Salt River Canyon north of Globe.

County Sheriff's officials say the name of the person won't be released until relatives are notified.

Officials say they received a call from the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Sunday requesting assistance after an abandoned vehicle was found in a roadway pullout on Globe-Young Highway and there was no sign of the driver.

A search was hampered by rain Sunday and drone was used Monday when a body was located about 425 feet down the canyon.

The Tonto Rim Rope Rescue Team recovered the body.

