Giant inflatable 'Trump Chicken' follows president to downtown Phoenix

An inflatable 'Trump Chicken' is seen downtown in Washington, DC on April 14, 2017 ahead of the 'Tax March'. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - A giant, 20-foot inflatable chicken made to resemble President Trump is expected to be in Phoenix in time for the president's visit, according to a release.

The group behind Donny, the "Tax March Chicken," said the chicken would follow Trump to Phoenix.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Donny, who made an appearance a few weeks ago at the White House, is expected to be downtown with "strategic placement" near the Convention Center between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Why?

The group, Indivisible Surprise, says as a "symbolic reminder that Trump needs to show his tax returns to ensure the American people that he is bound to serve their interests rather than his business partners."

The group called the president a "big chicken."

