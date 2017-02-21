Get free Dutch Bros. coffee at new Phoenix location grand opening Saturday

PHOENIX - You can bet on a long line.
Coffee chain Dutch Bros. is opening a new Phoenix location, and has a great deal to celebrate.
You can get a free 16-ounce drink Saturday, Feb. 25 at the grand opening of the coffee stand at 3045 E. Indian School Rd. The special runs from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The store is nestled between the Biltmore and Arcadia neighborhoods in Phoenix.
READ: Jobot Coffee revived in downtown Phoenix at cost of newer coffee shop
What is your favorite coffee brand? Let us know on Facebook.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs