Georgia murder suspect arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A suspect wanted in Georgia for murder and robbery was arrested in Phoenix Friday.

Police said John Wetherington Jr., 27, and an accomplice killed a person during a drug deal in Floyd County, Georgia, in 2015.

The accomplice involved was arrested in 2015, but Wetherington remained at large, police said.

Authorities uncovered new information that indicated Wetherington may have been living in Arizona. The U.S. Marshals Service was able to locate Wetherington at a home in the area of 7th Street and Roma Avenue in Phoenix.

Wetherington was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was taken to the 4th Avenue Jail to await his extradition to Georgia.

(© 2017 KPNX)