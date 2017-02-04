Garden in downtown Mesa helps you start your own oasis in the city

One of the many butterflies at Mesa Urban Garden. (Photo: Matt Pace)

MESA, Ariz. - The perfect time to start your garden is now! Don’t know where to start or have the tools to work your own garden? No worries, as Mesa Urban Garden located in the heart of downtown Mesa is here to help.

Mesa Urban Garden was started in 2012.

“A number of citizens got together, and we started this as a community effort,” said Jaime Glasser, who is on the Board of Directors for the Mesa Urban Garden.

There are now over 100 garden beds located near the corner of 1st Avenue and Hibbert that can be rented. A four-foot by six-foot garden bed cost $60 per year, and a four-foot by 12-foot bed runs $120 for the year.

“When you rent the bed you get everything that you need to start a garden. Your timer, your drip, the soil, the water that is used, fertilizer, compost that we grow, free classes, free tools to use, shade screens, pretty much anything that you could need to garden is included in the yearly fee,” said Laura Blitz, the lead volunteer at Mesa Urban Garden.

This garden is open to the public, and if you visit you are likely to see many butterflies.

“We became a registered Monarch Waystation. We promised to grow milkweed for the monarch caterpillars to eat. We will also plant flowers for the monarch butterflies to drink their pollen so they can lay their eggs and turn into caterpillars,” said Blitz.

A number of community events are also held in the garden. For more information on upcoming events and to rent a garden bed, head over to the Mesa Urban Garden website.

(© 2017 KPNX)