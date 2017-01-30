Fun facts about African penguins and how you can meet one

African penguins are fed in the Penguin Point exhibit. (Photo: OdySea)

PHOENIX - African black-footed penguins are one of 17 penguins species in the world -- and all of those species live in the Southern Hemisphere.

But you don't have to travel hundreds or thousands of miles to see them. There are African penguins right here in the Valley at OdySea.

The African penguin (Spheniscus demersus), also known as the black-footed penguin, is a species of penguin confined to southern African waters. (Photo: Harvey Barrison via Wikimedia Commons)

1. They are known for having charismatic personalities and a donkey-like bray

2. The spots on their chests are as unique as human fingerprints

3. They grow up to 2 feet tall

4. They eat fish like anchovies and sardines, squid and small crustaceans

5. They live along the rocky beaches and coastline of South Africa

6. No snow for these guys! They live in a warm weather climate

Sound interesting? You can get up close and personal with Polly, Pip and the rest of their family through OdySea's Penguin Interaction Program.

It's also a chance to learn more about their behavior, diet, and family culture.

The program is open to anyone 6 years and older, and takes place in groups of eight or less.

MORE: On OdySea's Penguin Interaction Program

