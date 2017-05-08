From record-breaking temps to thunderstorms in the Phoenix forecast?

Dark, rain-rich clouds moved into downtown Phoenix on Nov. 21, 2016. (Photo: Krystle Henderson/12 News)

Despite breaking a few records on Friday, the Valley saw a drastic drop in temperature Sunday.

That drastic change continued Monday with the morning low temperature, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, hitting 60 degrees.

And it looks like things are about to change even more for the next few days.

Main weather concerns this week:

- Showers and Thunderstorms

- High Country Snow?

- Nearing 100 degrees again...

Here are the details:

Thunderstorms in the forecast

Low pressure currently sitting in Southern California will shift south of Arizona Monday. This positioning will draw moisture into the state leading to a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the state Monday through Wednesday.

The best chance of showers/thunderstorms here in the Valley will be Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Some thunderstorms could be strong, with small hail and gusty winds. These storms will be fairly fast moving so not expecting any flooding concerns.

Rainfall totals here in the Valley are currently forecast to be in the 0.10" - 0.25" range, with higher amounts with some of the stronger storms.

Also, these storms will not likely cover the entire Valley, but will instead be scattered/isolated in nature. As the low moves through Arizona Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning a slight chance of storms will continue (much lower chances) with clearing skies by the afternoon on Wednesday.

High Country Snow?

Yes, it's true, there could be snow in northern Arizona. Snow level on Tuesday/Wednesday morning will drop to around 7,000 feet. That does mean Flagstaff could see a bit of snow, but not expecting much in the way of accumulation.

Heat returning

It won't be gone for long. After this storm clears out, temperatures will quickly warm Thursday into the weekend with temperatures back into the upper 90s by Saturday.

