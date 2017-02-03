From immigrant to ambassador: A+ Teacher

Maria Plata, a first grade teacher sits with her students at Kyrene Del Norte school in Tempe, Arizona on Feb. 1, 2017. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12News)

Tempe, Ariz.- Maria Plata arrived in Phoenix when she was a little girl, like many Mexican children, she spoke no English. But it was her mother who always pushed her and her siblings forward.

"My mom was always working, and although she jokes about it today, she knew that being bilingual would always get me a job," says Maria Plata, dual language teacher at Kyrene del Norte in Tempe. "So I did my best, and grew up with that in my mind, that I had to do my best."

She teaches kids to speak, read and write Spanish, something that is very dear to her heart due to her upbringing.

"Having a teacher as recognized as Señora Plata here is definitely a plus, she's innovative and always willing to try new things, She does the best she can to educate the children, and that makes her a great teacher overall," says Julio Soto, principal at Kyrene Del Norte.

A group of students do their work inside their classroom at Kyrene Del Norte Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona on Feb. 1, 2017. (JR Cardenas/12 News)

Señora Plata admits that it is difficult, some days she can't make ends meet, and she questions herself a lot after a long day of work.

"Sometimes I go home and wonder, 'how long will this go on for?' but if I don't do it, somebody else will and it may not be for the same reasons I do it for," she said.

Speaking two languages is something that Señora Plata takes to heart. She's one of the spearheads of that program which recently moved to another campus. Late last year she was also one of the five finalists for Teacher of the Year for the Arizona Educational Foundation, for which she is now an ambassador.

"I plan to speak up for teachers, my strength is bilingual education, which I plan to continue to do," she said, "being applauded for my hard work is what keeps me coming back every day."

