Friends remember 14-year-old killed in crash

Kaillie Plante, 14, was killed when a truck carrying lumber ran a red light and crashed into the vehicle she was in (Photo: 12 News)

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - Friends of a 14-year-old girl killed in a crash near State Route 87 and Shea Boulevard on June 25 released balloons in her honor Saturday evening.

"I put this together because the funeral was a couple of hours away from here, and I knew a lot of people wouldn't be able to make it," said Ali Margolies, who organized the balloon release.

"I just wanted to have everyone come together in rememberance of her," she said.

Kaillie Plante, 14, and her boyfriend, 15-year-old Nick Minard, were killed when a truck carrying lumber ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle, according to police.

Plante and Minard were in the car with other family members, coming home after back-to-school shopping.

"I cried instantly. It was just so upsetting, knowing that one of your best friends passed away in a car accident. You never think it would happen, but it did," said Ali.

"She was very caring. She always had a smile on her face, no matter what," said Madison Mohney, a good friend of Kaillie's.

Friends set up a Gofundme to raise money for Kaillie's family. If you’d like to contribute, follow this link.

Balloons released in Kaillie Plante's honor Aug. 5, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

