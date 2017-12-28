Friends pray for Valley family murdered on Christmas

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center on the day co-workers, friends and relatives of the Phoenix family murdered on Christmas Day prayed for the mother and her children at the St. Joseph's chapel, Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Chris Latella, 12 News)

PHOENIX - Dozens who worked closely with the Valley mother murdered on Christmas Day prayed for her and her children Thursday morning.

Phoenix police said the three were killed by their father and Iris’s ex-husband, Anthony Milan Ross. Ross was known as an inspirational figure for his dramatic weight loss through a plant-based vegan diet.

ALSO: Roommate remembers Phoenix family murdered on Christmas

Family and friends of the victims were also at the prayer sessions at the Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center chapel. Iris Sutherland was a regional administrator at the St. Joseph’s Outpatient Surgery Center. She had been employed there since May 2016. The center issued the following statement to 12 News about the family’s tragic death:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of this beloved executive and outstanding leader and we are deeply saddened by the loss of her two young children. Iris was a fabulous person with a huge heart and we are honored to have had her as part of our family.”

Family and friends of Iris, her 11-year-old son, Nigel Ross and 9-month-old daughter, Anora Ross, met Thursday night to plan a memorial service for the three victims.

© 2017 KPNX-TV