Friends helping motorcyclist injured in Phoenix I-17 crash; 2 others killed

Allen Boer and Caesar DeMoss. (Photos: Boer family/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - Allen Boer was on his way to work early Monday morning when he came across a motorcyclist who crashed.

Boer and three other people stopped to help.

"That's (Allen), always helping those in need," said Cheri Boer.

A few minutes later, DPS says a van slammed into the group of people.

The collision resulted in the death of two people and seriously injured Boer and his friend who stopped to help.

"I know that there are families out there who lost loved ones today. My heart is breaking for them," said Cheri Boer.

The crash on Interstate 17 at Union Hills Drive closed I-17 at Loop 101 for several hours, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the first crash was a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. the 38-year-old rider was alert and conscious after the crash.

DPS said three vehicles and a total of four people were at the scene helping the motorcyclist when a white SUV collided with one of the stopped vehicles.

The collision resulted in the death of the motorcyclist and Beverly Click, who had stopped to help.

Allen Boer and his friend Caesar DeMoss were taken to a hospital with "very serious injuries" said DPS.

Cheri Boer says her husband was unresponsive at the scene but regained consciousness at the hospital.

"I'm so thankful that he is alive," said Boer.

Allen is expected to have have a surgery in Tuesday. Cheri Boer says her husband has several broken bones, a broken pelvis, busted ribs and some head trauma.

The family has been holding a vigil at the hospital for Allen Boer and DeMoss.

Kerri Tanner is Boer's sister-in-law -- she had to break the news to Cheri.

"I just said, 'Allen is alive but he's been involved in a crash and we have to get to the hospital,'" said Tanner.

Everyone we spoke with says it's not surprising that Allen Boer stopped to help.

"That's him," said Tanner.

Click's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.

DPS has not released many details about the crash, including a cause.

The investigation is ongoing.

