Friends: Good Samaritan was an angel in disguise

Beverly Click. (Photo: Friends of Click)

PHOENIX - Friends and family remember Beverly Click as a woman who was always willing to help others.

“She was always caring and giving,” said her niece Kasy Oliver. “Over the years, I’ve gone in and out of her life and she’s always been there.”

Click, 53, was one of three good Samaritans who stopped Monday morning to aid a motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle collision on the I-17 at Union Hills Drive. All four were hit when a white van collided into one of the stopped vehicles. Click and the motorcyclist were killed.

“It would have surprised me if she had not stopped and tried to help,” said Danny James, Click's friend.

Click was a mom and recently engaged to marry. Friends says she was looking forward to raising a second family with her fiancé.

Click also loved horses and dreamed of using horses to help at-risk kids. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, where a memorial service was held for her Tuesday. She helped feed families in need.

“Beverly was like a mom to all of us in the kitchen. She just had that presence,” said Christopher Hoffman. Head chef with St. Vincent de Paul.

“She loved helping people. She wanted to feed everybody. She always fed everybody,” said Oliver.

“Far more than a good Samaritan. She was an angel in disguise,” said James.

The family set up GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

