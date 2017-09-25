Friendly House to provide scholarships for DACA recipients to renew permits

People gather for a rally and protest to mark the fifth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program near Trump Tower in New York, New York, on August 15, 2017. (Photo: Justin Lane, EPA)

PHOENIX - In early September, after the White House made public the decision to wind down the DACA program, the support for recipients was immediately noticeable. That support still continues, through resources available for those who need to renew their permits, and Friendly House is one of the nonprofit organization that is providing those resources.

In a press release, Friendly House President and CEO Martin Quintana said:

We at Friendly House are extremely disappointed in the President’s decision. These young people are by every account American and should not be forced to leave the only home they have ever known. We call on Congress to rectify this situation and create a permanent solution on DACA. Meantime, we know how productive and valuable the DACA recipients are to Arizona’s workforce and economy, and therefore, we at Friendly House are committed to providing DACA recipients with support services they need for renewing their DACA.

Friendly House is working with organizations to provide scholarships for those in need to cover the $495 application fee.

Personnel is available for appointments to help fill out the renewal applications due by Oct. 5 for recipients whose permits expire Mar. 5, 2018.

Days: Monday - Friday

Times: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Place: 723 S. 1st Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85003

Appointments can be made by calling 602-416-7200 or sending an email to Monica.Manke@friendlyhouse.org.

© 2017 KPNX-TV