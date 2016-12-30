Friday NFL buzz: Cowboys will reportedly play Tony Romo on Sunday

Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Report: Romo to play Sunday

Tony Romo is expected to receive his first regular-season snaps in more than a year on Sunday, according to an ESPN report.

The Dallas Cowboys will apparently start Dak Prescott, who needs one more win to notch the rookie record for quarterbacks, against the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that has no implications for the top-seeded NFC East champs. Romo and Mark Sanchez will then both see the field after Prescott.

Head coach Jason Garrett would only say Friday that the coaches "haven't really made those determinations yet" but admitted Romo "absolutely" wants to play. The team is expected to finalize its approach to playing time Saturday.

Romo, who injured his back in preseason to open the door to Prescott's ascension, last played in the regular season Nov. 26, 2015. He was limited to four games last year after breaking his clavicle twice.

Speculation is rampant that Romo will be traded to a new team in the offseason.

“He’s done a really good job of (staying engaged),” Garett said of Romo. “Whether it has been in meetings or in walkthroughs, or out on the practice field, he has done a really good job of that. A lot of his work has come through the scout team, but he has gotten some other reps and has handled himself well. He has handled himself like a professional.”

Other Cowboys are expected to be rested, with rookie tailback Ezekiel Elliott unlikely to play much. Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith will be inactive as he recovers from a knee injury, one indication that the team likely won't expose Prescott (or even Romo) much to Philadelphia's defense.

Bennett extended

Defensive end Michael Bennett has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bennett’s agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the agreement on Twitter on Friday morning, although the team had not announced the deal. Bennett’s deal will reportedly be worth up to $31.5 million. Bennett’s representatives have been working with the Seahawks on a long-term deal since last offseason and finally reached agreement just before the end of the regular season.

Bennett, 31 has been a standout since arriving in Seattle in 2013. He originally played on a one-year deal and helped the Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title. Bennett signed a four-year contract after that season, but one that paid him under market value for his performance.

In his four seasons with the Seahawks, Bennett has 29 ½ sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Houston out

The Chiefs ruled Justin Houston out for Sunday’s game in San Diego with swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, throwing into question the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher’s availability for the playoffs.

Houston was also inactive for last week’s win over Denver, which clinched a postseason spot. The Chiefs can win the AFC West and earn a first-round bye by beating the Chargers on Sunday if division-leading Oakland also loses to the Broncos.

Big-name RBs out Week 17

Adrian Peterson's season is officially over. With the Minnesota Vikings eliminated from playoff contention, their star runner is being shut down after an injury-ruined season. Peterson's knee injury limited him to a career-low 72 rushing yards in three games.

Unable to improve their No. 4 seed, the AFC South champion Houston Texans will rest the injured ankle of Lamar Miller and hope it improves for the wild-card round.

Melvin Gordon's breakout sophomore season is also over due to knee and hip issues. The San Diego Chargers back finished with 997 rushing yards in 13 games and scored 12 TDs after failing to find the end zone as a rookie.

Matt Forte’s first season with the New York Jets is also officially over. He's been placed on IR with a knee injury. Forte had been playing with a torn meniscus in his right knee, but sat out last week at New England because of the knee and a sore shoulder. Forte finishes with a team-leading 813 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, along with 30 receptions for 263 yards and a score.

Groin surgery for Tyrod Taylor?

The Buffalo Bills are playing it safe Sunday by benching quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but it could be too late because Taylor reportedly has a groin injury that may require offseason surgery.

It was known that Taylor has played through a sore groin in recent weeks and he was listed on the Bills’ injury report even though he never missed a single practice or game, but The Buffalo News reported Thursday that the issue may be a bit more serious than the Bills have let on.

According to the report, Taylor will travel to Philadelphia, perhaps next week, to determine whether he needs surgery to repair the problem. Of course, this immediately rings bells and sends up flares because if Taylor can’t pass a physical when the new league year begins March 11, they will have to pay him $27.5 million in guaranteed money. And if they decide to cut Taylor, all $27.5 million would count against their 2017 salary cap.

Wilkerson points finger at Jets

New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson looked back on his disappointing season, raising questions about how the Jets dealt with his surgically repaired right ankle at the start of the season.

“We just didn’t have a game plan,” Wilkerson said. “As far as myself and with the training staff. We didn’t have a game plan going into the season, we really didn’t get one until maybe halfway through the season.”

Wilkerson said the failure was “mutual,” admitting that he wasn’t sure how to handle his first major injury. But in the end, he admitted to being dissatisfied with how the Jets brought him back from January surgery to repair a fractured right fibula which he suffered in Week 17 of the 2015 season.

“There should have been a plan,” Wilkerson said. “But there wasn’t. But there’s one in place [now], so that's all that matters. I mean, it's in the past, so it's not like we can go back and change it.”

